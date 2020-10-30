U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Lupton, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, tightens bolts underneath an F-15C Eagle while Senior Airman Brandon Carson, 18th Maintenance Group weapons standardization crew, watches during the Load Crew of the Quarter competition Oct. 30, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The competition is held every quarter and allows load crews from both the 67th and 44th AMUs to showcase their skills and abilities while loading the aircraft with munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

