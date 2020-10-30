Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th & 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition [Image 6 of 6]

    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Lupton, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, tightens bolts underneath an F-15C Eagle while Senior Airman Brandon Carson, 18th Maintenance Group weapons standardization crew, watches during the Load Crew of the Quarter competition Oct. 30, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The competition is held every quarter and allows load crews from both the 67th and 44th AMUs to showcase their skills and abilities while loading the aircraft with munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 20:54
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
