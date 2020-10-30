U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wigfall, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, secures an AIM-9 Air-to-Air Missile onto an F-15C Eagle Oct. 30, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Wigfall and his two teammates represented the 44th AMU in the 3rd Quarter’s Load Crew of the Quarter Competition between the 44th and 67th AMUs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP by SSgt Benjamin Sutton