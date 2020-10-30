Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    44th & 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition [Image 4 of 6]

    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wigfall, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, secures an AIM-9 Air-to-Air Missile onto an F-15C Eagle Oct. 30, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Wigfall and his two teammates represented the 44th AMU in the 3rd Quarter’s Load Crew of the Quarter Competition between the 44th and 67th AMUs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 20:54
    Photo ID: 6415042
    VIRIN: 201030-F-YJ424-1130
    Resolution: 6352x5504
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th & 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition
    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition
    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition
    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition
    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition
    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT