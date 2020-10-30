From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Galloway, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, Staff Sgt. Jacob Wigfall, 44th AMU weapons load crew team chief and Airman 1st Class Ruben Munoz-Tinoco, 44th AMU weapons load crew member, load an AIM-9 Air-to-Air Missile to an F-15C Eagle during the quarterly weapons load crew competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. The competition requires teams of three Airmen to load weapons onto an F-15C Eagle as quickly and accurately as possible while members from the weapons standardization team watch to ensure safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

