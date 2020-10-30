From right, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victor Escarcega Morales, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, Airman 1st Class Austin Lupton, 67th AMU weapons load crew member, and Staff Sgt. Ridge Anderson, 67th AMU weapons load crew team chief, work together to load an AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile to an F-15C Eagle during the quarterly weapons load crew competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. The weapons load competition is held between the 67th and 44th AMUs to determine the best weapons load crew members on Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

