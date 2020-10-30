Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th & 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition [Image 1 of 6]

    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    From right, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victor Escarcega Morales, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, Airman 1st Class Austin Lupton, 67th AMU weapons load crew member, and Staff Sgt. Ridge Anderson, 67th AMU weapons load crew team chief, work together to load an AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile to an F-15C Eagle during the quarterly weapons load crew competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. The weapons load competition is held between the 67th and 44th AMUs to determine the best weapons load crew members on Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

