    44th & 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition [Image 3 of 6]

    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Galloway, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, Staff Sgt. Jacob Wigfall, 44th AMU weapons load crew team chief and Airman 1st Class Ruben Munoz-Tinoco, 44th AMU weapons load crew member, carry an AIM-9 Air-to-Air Missile toward an F-15C Eagle Oct. 30, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The quick paced competition tests the knowledge and proficiency of the Airmen who participate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 20:54
    Photo ID: 6415041
    VIRIN: 201030-F-YJ424-1110
    Resolution: 7568x5360
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th & 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

