From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Galloway, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, Staff Sgt. Jacob Wigfall, 44th AMU weapons load crew team chief and Airman 1st Class Ruben Munoz-Tinoco, 44th AMU weapons load crew member, carry an AIM-9 Air-to-Air Missile toward an F-15C Eagle Oct. 30, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The quick paced competition tests the knowledge and proficiency of the Airmen who participate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

