    44th & 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition [Image 5 of 6]

    44th &amp; 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Llaguno, 18th Maintenance Group weapons standardization crew, watches while Airman 1st Class Ruben Munoz-Tinoco, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, Staff Sgt. Jacob Wigfall, 44th AMU weapons load crew team chief and Senior Airman Andrew Galloway, 44th AMU weapons load crew member, attach an AIM-9 Air-to-Air Missile onto an F-15C Eagle Oct. 30, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The three member team loaded munitions onto both sides of the fighter jet while being cheered on by a crowd of coworkers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 20:54
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    F-15 Eagle

    18th Wing

