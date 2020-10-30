From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Llaguno, 18th Maintenance Group weapons standardization crew, watches while Airman 1st Class Ruben Munoz-Tinoco, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, Staff Sgt. Jacob Wigfall, 44th AMU weapons load crew team chief and Senior Airman Andrew Galloway, 44th AMU weapons load crew member, attach an AIM-9 Air-to-Air Missile onto an F-15C Eagle Oct. 30, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The three member team loaded munitions onto both sides of the fighter jet while being cheered on by a crowd of coworkers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 20:54 Photo ID: 6415043 VIRIN: 201030-F-YJ424-1120 Resolution: 7536x4800 Size: 1.77 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44th & 67th AMUs participate in Load Crew of the Quarter Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.