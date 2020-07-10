Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TECFT Highly Successful [Image 6 of 6]

    TECFT Highly Successful

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Photo by Becki Bryant 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Dan Ondercin demonstrates the new Open Architecture Data Management System (OADMS) that provides an improved, fully instrumented and networked outdoor test capability. OADMS completed some verification testing earlier this year and was used to collect the West Desert LIDAR dissemination data during TECFT.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:19
    Photo ID: 6414891
    VIRIN: 201007-O-KK556-566
    Resolution: 1534x1024
    Size: 361.56 KB
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TECFT Highly Successful [Image 6 of 6], by Becki Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Desert Test Center, Dugway Proving Ground
    Hyperspectral Imaging System
    TECFT Highly Successful
    Hyperspectral Imaging System
    TECFT Highly Successful
    TECFT Highly Successful

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TECFT Highly Successful

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    detection
    chemical agent
    Dugway Proving Ground
    TECFT
    West Desert Test Center
    OADMS
    open architecture data management system

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT