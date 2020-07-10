TECFT Highly Successful

Dan Ondercin demonstrates the new Open Architecture Data Management System (OADMS) that provides an improved, fully instrumented and networked outdoor test capability. OADMS completed some verification testing earlier this year and was used to collect the West Desert LIDAR dissemination data during TECFT.

