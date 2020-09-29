Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hyperspectral Imaging System [Image 2 of 6]

    Hyperspectral Imaging System

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Photo by Becki Bryant 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    James Berry, DPG Lead Physical Scientist, adjusts the Infrared Hyperspectral Imaging System, a versatile system that enables detection and characterization of simulant chemical vapors (chemical plumes) in an operational, threat-realistic environment. The Hyperspectral Imaging System is a key TECFT test fixture. Photo by Mario Sandoval, Dugway Scientific & Technical Photographer

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:19
    Photo ID: 6414866
    VIRIN: 200929-O-KK556-855
    Resolution: 1142x1024
    Size: 299.46 KB
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    dugway proving ground
    chemical cloud tracking
    hyperspectral
    detection system testing

