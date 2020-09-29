The sun sets on the first Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials (TECFT) held at Dugway Proving Ground. The Active Standoff Chamber (left) and the Joint Ambient Breeze Tunnel (right) can be seen in the distance. Both are unique to the West Desert Test Center and were utilized during the first week of the TECFT event to test new detection technologies.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 17:19
|Photo ID:
|6414859
|VIRIN:
|200929-O-KK556-702
|Resolution:
|1534x1024
|Size:
|177.09 KB
|Location:
|DUGWAY, UT, US
|Hometown:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, West Desert Test Center, Dugway Proving Ground [Image 6 of 6], by Becki Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT