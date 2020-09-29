Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    West Desert Test Center, Dugway Proving Ground [Image 1 of 6]

    West Desert Test Center, Dugway Proving Ground

    DUGWAY, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Photo by Becki Bryant 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    The sun sets on the first Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials (TECFT) held at Dugway Proving Ground. The Active Standoff Chamber (left) and the Joint Ambient Breeze Tunnel (right) can be seen in the distance. Both are unique to the West Desert Test Center and were utilized during the first week of the TECFT event to test new detection technologies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:19
    Photo ID: 6414859
    VIRIN: 200929-O-KK556-702
    Resolution: 1534x1024
    Size: 177.09 KB
    Location: DUGWAY, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Desert Test Center, Dugway Proving Ground [Image 6 of 6], by Becki Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Desert Test Center, Dugway Proving Ground
    Hyperspectral Imaging System
    TECFT Highly Successful
    Hyperspectral Imaging System
    TECFT Highly Successful
    TECFT Highly Successful

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TECFT Highly Successful

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dugway Proving Ground
    TECFT
    West Desert Test Center
    Active Standoff Chamber
    Joint Ambient Breeze Tunnel
    detection technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT