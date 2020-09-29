West Desert Test Center, Dugway Proving Ground

The sun sets on the first Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials (TECFT) held at Dugway Proving Ground. The Active Standoff Chamber (left) and the Joint Ambient Breeze Tunnel (right) can be seen in the distance. Both are unique to the West Desert Test Center and were utilized during the first week of the TECFT event to test new detection technologies.

