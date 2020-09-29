The WDTC test referee system relies on multiple technologies such as the Real-Time Aerosol Test LIDAR (RATLR), which uses four wavelengths to profile a simulated agent plume, allowing TECFT participants to test the accuracy of their detection system.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 17:19
|Photo ID:
|6414881
|VIRIN:
|200929-O-KK556-398
|Resolution:
|1534x1024
|Size:
|243.38 KB
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Hometown:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TECFT Highly Successful [Image 6 of 6], by Becki Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT