The Hyperspectral Imaging System is another key part of the WDTC test referee system. James Berry, DPG Lead Physical Scientist, says the system is a “dramatical improvement in our ability to reconstruct the simulant cloud and it provides a broader view and a lot more data for systems under test.”
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 17:19
|Photo ID:
|6414875
|VIRIN:
|200929-O-KK556-149
|Resolution:
|1195x1024
|Size:
|215.61 KB
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Hometown:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TECFT Highly Successful [Image 6 of 6], by Becki Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT