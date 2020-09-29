Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TECFT Highly Successful [Image 3 of 6]

    TECFT Highly Successful

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Photo by Becki Bryant 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    The Hyperspectral Imaging System is another key part of the WDTC test referee system. James Berry, DPG Lead Physical Scientist, says the system is a “dramatical improvement in our ability to reconstruct the simulant cloud and it provides a broader view and a lot more data for systems under test.”

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:19
    Photo ID: 6414875
    VIRIN: 200929-O-KK556-149
    Resolution: 1195x1024
    Size: 215.61 KB
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TECFT Highly Successful [Image 6 of 6], by Becki Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dugway Proving Ground
    TECFT
    West Desert Test Center
    Hyperspectral Imaging System

