James Berry, DPG Lead Physical Scientist, adjusts the Infrared Hyperspectral Imaging System, a versatile system that enables detection and characterization of simulant chemical vapors (chemical plumes) in an operational, threat-realistic environment. The Hyperspectral Imaging System is a key TECFT test fixture.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 17:19
|Photo ID:
|6414876
|VIRIN:
|200929-O-KK556-289
|Resolution:
|1534x1024
|Size:
|276.09 KB
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Hometown:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hyperspectral Imaging System [Image 6 of 6], by Becki Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
