Col. Trey Sullivan, 608th Air Operations Center director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, makes remarks during a promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 30, 2020. Sullivan was promoted from the rank of lieutenant colonel to colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 11:14 Photo ID: 6413124 VIRIN: 201030-F-NP461-1041 Resolution: 5545x3119 Size: 20.69 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Sullivan promotion ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.