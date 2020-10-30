Col. Sullivan promotion ceremony

Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, makes remarks during the promotion ceremony of Col. Trey Sullivan, 608th Air Operations Center director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, during a promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 30, 2020. Sullivan was promoted from the rank of lieutenant colonel to colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

