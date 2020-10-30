Col. Sullivan promotion ceremony

Col. Trey Sullivan, 608th Air Operations Center director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, has his new rank pinned on by his wife, Dianne, during a promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 30, 2020. Dianne retired at the rank of colonel and pulled the rank from her hat and passed it to his hat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

