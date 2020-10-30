Col. Trey Sullivan, 608th Air Operations Center director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, has his new rank pinned on by family members during a promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 30, 2020. Sullivan was promoted from the rank of lieutenant colonel to colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 11:14 Photo ID: 6413123 VIRIN: 201030-F-NP461-1023 Resolution: 5351x3010 Size: 21.53 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Sullivan promotion ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.