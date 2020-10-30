Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Sullivan promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Col. Sullivan promotion ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Parents of Col. Trey Sullivan, 608th Air Operations Center director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, attend a promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 30, 2020. Sullivan was promoted from the rank of lieutenant colonel to colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 11:14
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
