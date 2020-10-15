Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ops Never Stops: GCA secures in-flight transitions [Image 5 of 6]

    Ops Never Stops: GCA secures in-flight transitions

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Torey L. Jinks, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, holds flight progress strips at Ground Controlled Approach, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020. Air traffic controllers at GCA record the general information and intent of each aircraft on the strips. By monitoring this information and keeping constant communication with pilots, GCA ensures safe arrival and departure of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    This work, Ops Never Stops: GCA secures in-flight transitions [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

