U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Torey L. Jinks, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, holds flight progress strips at Ground Controlled Approach, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020. Air traffic controllers at GCA record the general information and intent of each aircraft on the strips. By monitoring this information and keeping constant communication with pilots, GCA ensures safe arrival and departure of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 09:13
|Photo ID:
|6412940
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-KY598-1051
|Resolution:
|4773x3182
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ops Never Stops: GCA secures in-flight transitions [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
