Ops Never Stops: GCA secures in-flight transitions

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Martin, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, facilitates the flow of air traffic on a terminal control workstation at Ground Controlled Approach, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020. Ground Controlled Approach, a component of ATC, guides airborne aircraft, until they transition to or from German air traffic controllers. The unit ensures rules governing flight for pilots, making sure they stay proficient in all types of landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

