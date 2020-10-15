U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Martin, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, facilitates the flow of air traffic at Ground Controlled Approach, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020. Air traffic controllers at GCA secure safe departures and landings by guiding airborne aircraft until they transition to or from German air traffic controllers. Air traffic controllers at GCA also help pilots with instrument flight rules landings, making sure they stay proficient in inclement weather runway approaches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 09:13 Photo ID: 6412938 VIRIN: 201015-F-KY598-1052 Resolution: 4942x3295 Size: 2.3 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ops Never Stops: GCA secures in-flight transitions [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.