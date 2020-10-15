U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Garay, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, works at Ground Controlled Approach, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020. A dual training program implemented by ATC, cross-trains controllers who work in the Tower and GCA. Airmen like Garay, who have completed the training, are qualified to work in both sections of ATC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 09:13
|Photo ID:
|6412942
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-KY598-1055
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ops Never Stops: GCA secures in-flight transitions [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
