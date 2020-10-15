Ops Never Stops: GCA secures in-flight transitions

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Garay, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, works at Ground Controlled Approach, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020. A dual training program implemented by ATC, cross-trains controllers who work in the Tower and GCA. Airmen like Garay, who have completed the training, are qualified to work in both sections of ATC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

