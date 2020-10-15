Ops Never Stops: GCA secures in-flight transitions

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tanner Herring, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, trains on a terminal control workstation at Ground Controlled Approach, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020. Herring, who typically works in the ATC Tower, is cross-training to work at GCA, as well. ATC’s dual training program creates more qualified personnel, and allows for more strategic and effective operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

