U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Garay, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, right, and Staff Sgt. Jared Martin, 86th OSS air traffic control watch supervisor, left, work at Ground Controlled Approach terminal control workstations, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020. GCA is the counterpart to the Tower, collectively making up ATC. By transitioning local and transient aircraft from German air traffic controllers to Ramstein Tower air traffic controllers, GCA secures safe landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 09:12
|Photo ID:
|6412931
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-KY598-1019
|Resolution:
|5568x3132
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ops Never Stops: GCA secures in-flight transitions [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
