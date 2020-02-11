201102-N-DL524-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 2, 2020) Sailors conduct final checks on an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tigertails of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 125, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, and the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 13:47 Photo ID: 6411920 VIRIN: 201102-N-DL524-1039 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 719.29 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations During Keen Sword [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.