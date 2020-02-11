201102-N-DL524-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 2, 2020) Sailors prepare the catapults for launches on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, and the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 13:47
|Photo ID:
|6411921
|VIRIN:
|201102-N-DL524-1045
|Resolution:
|5834x4070
|Size:
|820.48 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations During Keen Sword [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS
