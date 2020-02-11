Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 10 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    201102-N-BR419-2025 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 2, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Dave Jennings, left, from Orlando, Florida, assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Kathrin Casavar, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, perform maintenance on an F/A 18E-Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Oswald Felix Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 13:47
    Photo ID: 6411918
    VIRIN: 201102-N-BR419-2025
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 990.82 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: EWA BEACH, HI, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations During Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations During Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations During Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations During Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations During Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVN 76
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    FDNF
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    Yokosuka
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Pacific
    international waters
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT