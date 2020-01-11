201101-N-BR419-1022 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 1, 2020) Cmdr. Masayoshi Tamura, from Kochi, Japan, stands watch in the sea combat center of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21. Tamura is one of three liaison officers from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force embarked with Reagan during the exercise. All three guests completed U.S. Navy ROM-S (sequester) prior to embarking as liaisons. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 13:48 Photo ID: 6411924 VIRIN: 201101-N-BR419-1022 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 999.49 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: KOCHI, KOCHI, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.