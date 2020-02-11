USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

201102-N-BR419-2008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 2, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Kathrin Casavar, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Dave Jennings, from Orlando, Florida, assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, perform maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Oswald Felix Jr.)

Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020