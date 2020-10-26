Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE [Image 9 of 11]

    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    201026-N-KZ419-1381 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 26, 2020) U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Hines, center, assigned to U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Baranof (WPB 1318), throws an anchor overboard during an anchoring evolution with members of the Bahrain Coast Guard aboard a Bahrain 45‘ Coast Guard response boat in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 26. PATFORSWA is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 09:14
    Photo ID: 6409800
    VIRIN: 201026-N-KZ419-1381
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 419.11 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE
    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE
    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE
    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE
    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE
    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE
    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE
    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE
    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE
    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE
    U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    PATFORSWA
    CMF
    C5F
    Maritime Engagement Team
    Bahrain Coast Guard
    USCGC Baranof
    WPB 1318

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT