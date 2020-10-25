U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE

201025-N-KZ419-1418 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 25, 2020) U.S. Coast Guard Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Sealund, assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), conducts man overboard drills with members of the Bahrain Coast Guard aboard a Bahrain 45’ Coast Guard response boat in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 25. PATFORSWA is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

