U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE

201026-N-KZ419-1261 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 26, 2020) A Bahrain 45‘ Coast Guard response boat transits the Arabian Gulf during a subject matter exchange between members of the Bahrain Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guardsmen, assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), Oct. 26. PATFORSWA is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

