201026-N-KZ419-1142 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 26, 2020) Rashed Yousef, Bahrain Coast Guard head coxswain instructor, center, discusses maneuvering tactics with U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Hines, left, assigned to U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Baranof (WPB 1318), in Bahrain, Oct. 26. PATFORSWA is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 11.01.2020 09:15 Photo ID: 6409797 VIRIN: 201026-N-KZ419-1142 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 408.7 KB Location: BH Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.