201026-N-KZ419-1532 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 26, 2020) Abdullah Alsaeed, a coxswain in the Bahrain Coast Guard, left, performs precision maneuvering drills aboard a Bahrain 45‘ Coast Guard response boat during an anchoring evolution with members of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA) in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 26. PATFORSWA is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

This work, U.S. Coast Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard SMEE [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.