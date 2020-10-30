201030-N-EB640-1002 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 30, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Charlotte Shenkenberger, from Virginia Beach, Va., inspects fruit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Bryant Lang/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 21:58 Photo ID: 6409197 VIRIN: 201030-N-EB640-1002 Resolution: 1623x2408 Size: 1.57 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Inspects Fruit [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.