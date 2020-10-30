Aircraft Lands on the Flight Deck

201030-N-EB640-1028 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 30, 2020) An E/A-18G Growler, from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of OIR, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Bryant Lang/Released)

