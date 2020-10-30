Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Lands on the Flight Deck [Image 4 of 5]

    Aircraft Lands on the Flight Deck

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.30.2020

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201030-N-EB640-1028 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 30, 2020) An E/A-18G Growler, from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of OIR, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Bryant Lang/Released)

