201029-N-NH257-1041 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 29, 2020) United States Marine Cpl. Lucas Cano, from Miami, takes a photograph on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 21:59 Photo ID: 6409193 VIRIN: 201029-N-NH257-1041 Resolution: 4880x3127 Size: 1.47 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Takes Photo [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.