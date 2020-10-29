Sailor Spots Catapult Two

201029-N-NH257-1052 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 29, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Leighton Raglon, from Douglasville, Ga., spots catapult two on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

