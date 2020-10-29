Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Spots Catapult Two [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailor Spots Catapult Two

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201029-N-NH257-1052 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 29, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Leighton Raglon, from Douglasville, Ga., spots catapult two on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 21:59
    Photo ID: 6409195
    VIRIN: 201029-N-NH257-1052
    Resolution: 5045x3604
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Spots Catapult Two [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Navy
    Middle East
    Deployment
    2020
    Covid

