USS Nimitz Conducts Helicopter Operations

201030-N-JX182-1009 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 30, 2020) Air crew rotate from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier)

Date Taken: 10.30.2020