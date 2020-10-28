U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaliah Evans, left, and Airman 1st Class Malaysia Vance, right, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerks, process incoming packages at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020. Receiving the extensive amount of mail delivered daily is a team effort and requires assistance from the majority of Airmen in the post office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 11:00
|Photo ID:
|6408419
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-AL900-1579
|Resolution:
|7078x4724
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein postal operations makes mail move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
LEAVE A COMMENT