Ramstein postal operations makes mail move

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaliah Evans, left, and Airman 1st Class Malaysia Vance, right, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerks, process incoming packages at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020. Receiving the extensive amount of mail delivered daily is a team effort and requires assistance from the majority of Airmen in the post office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger)

