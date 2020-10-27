U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kamar Francis, 786th Force Support Squadron postal service center noncommissioned officer in charge, grabs a package off of a roll-out conveyor belt at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 27, 2020. Two roll-out conveyor belts that extend to both sides of the Northside Post Office are used in conjunction with a stationary conveyor belt to accelerate processing incoming packages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 10:58
|Photo ID:
|6408412
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-AL900-1230
|Resolution:
|7077x4723
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein postal operations makes mail move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
LEAVE A COMMENT