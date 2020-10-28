U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Barlitra Dirance, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, receives parcels at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020. The Northside Post Office utilizes a stationary conveyor belt, capable of extending into a semi-trailer to expedite processing of incoming packages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 10:59
|Photo ID:
|6408417
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-AL900-1425
|Resolution:
|6396x4269
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein postal operations makes mail move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
LEAVE A COMMENT