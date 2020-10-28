Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ramstein postal operations makes mail move [Image 3 of 7]

    Ramstein postal operations makes mail move

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diamond Durant, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, accepts parcel from a customer at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020. Customer service is a vital part of postal operations and services roughly 300 customers daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 10:59
    Photo ID: 6408414
    VIRIN: 201028-F-AL900-1139
    Resolution: 7141x4766
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein postal operations makes mail move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
    Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
    Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
    Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
    Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
    Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
    Ramstein postal operations makes mail move

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ramstein postal operations makes mail move

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Post Office
    Postal Clerk
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    Postal Operations
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Northside Post Office
    786th Force Support Squadron
    World’s Best Wing
    786FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT