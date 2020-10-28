U.S. Air Force Airman Adrian Farias, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, carries a package to a customer at the Northside Post Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020. The post office utilizes a digital inventory system that allows postal clerks to quickly identify the location of a package. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, Ramstein postal operations makes mail move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger