U.S. Air Force Airman Adrian Farias, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, carries a package to a customer at the Northside Post Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020. The post office utilizes a digital inventory system that allows postal clerks to quickly identify the location of a package. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 10:59
|Photo ID:
|6408416
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-AL900-1279
|Resolution:
|6692x4466
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein postal operations makes mail move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
