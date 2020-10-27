U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jennifer Hernandez, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, stores a package at the Northside Post Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 27, 2020. Readjusting storage space to make room for more incoming packages is a daily task at the Northside Post Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 10:59
|Photo ID:
|6408413
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-AL900-1300
|Resolution:
|5869x3917
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein postal operations makes mail move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein postal operations makes mail move
LEAVE A COMMENT