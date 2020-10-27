U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jennifer Hernandez, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, stores a package at the Northside Post Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 27, 2020. Readjusting storage space to make room for more incoming packages is a daily task at the Northside Post Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 10:59 Photo ID: 6408413 VIRIN: 201027-F-AL900-1300 Resolution: 5869x3917 Size: 2.09 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein postal operations makes mail move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.