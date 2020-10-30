U.S. Army Soldiers with A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and U.S. Marines with Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems dry fire drills at Kin Red on Oct. 30, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6407880
|VIRIN:
|201030-A-RG339-059
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT