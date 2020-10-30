Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 17 of 17]

    A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Marines with Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force man a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System after a Joint amphibious raid and long-range fires Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) drill with U.S. Army Soldiers during exercise Orient Shield 21-1. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 02:15
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    Orient Shield 21
    OS21
    38th Air Defense Artillery

