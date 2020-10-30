Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 16 of 17]

    A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers with A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and U.S. Marines with Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force pose in front of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems during exercise Orient Shield 21-1. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 02:15
    Photo ID: 6407889
    VIRIN: 201030-A-RG339-138
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    Multi-Domain Operations
    Orient Shield 21
    OS21
    38th Air Defense Artillery

