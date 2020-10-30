Staff Sgt. Gary Bilodeau, launcher chief with A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade conducts a Joint amphibious raid and long-range fires Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) drill with U.S. Marines with Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force at Kin Red on Oct. 30, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 02:15
|Photo ID:
|6407886
|VIRIN:
|201030-A-RG339-812
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill during exercise Orient Shield 21-1, by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS
