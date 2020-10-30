A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

U.S. Army Soldiers with A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and U.S. Marines with Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Joint amphibious raid and long-range fires Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) drill at Kin Red on Oct. 30, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6407883
|VIRIN:
|201030-A-RG339-507
|Resolution:
|5807x4464
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
