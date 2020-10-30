U.S. Army Soldiers with A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and U.S. Marines with Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Joint amphibious raid and long-range fires Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) drill at Kin Red on Oct. 30, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1. These exercises help validate Joint tactics, techniques, and procedures; and demonstrate the lethality of Joint Force Integration. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army Photos by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 02:13
|Photo ID:
|6407875
|VIRIN:
|201030-A-RG339-706
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Battery, 1-94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a Rehearsal of Concept drill during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS
